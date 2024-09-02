Brent Rollins and Dayne Young pair the data and the video with Georgia football.
They break out the analysis into four installments to better understand how Georgia beat Clemson 34-3.
Bulldogs' Defense
Bulldogs' Offense
New Faces: Transfers and True Freshman
Play of the Game: London Humphreys
Film Don't Lie is presented by:
Oconee Gold BBQ Sauce: oconeegoldbbqsauce.com
ASW Distillery: aswdistillery.com
Breda Pest Management: bredapest.com
Subscribe to our Youtube channel.
You can find our podcasts on: Apple Podcasts, Spotify, or wherever you listen to podcasts.