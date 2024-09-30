FILM DON'T LIE: Georgia's struggle, recovery, and heartbreak
Brent Rollins and Dayne Young pair the data and the video with Georgia football. this week, they discuss Georgia's offensive struggles against Alabama in the first half and the high-powered passing game to take a late comeback lead. They also look at how Alabama was able to score four quick touchdowns vs. Georgia, but slow down in the second half.
Georgia's offensive struggles and comeback attempt
Why Georgia couldn't stop Jalen Milroe and company.
Film Don't Lie is presented by:
- Oconee Gold BBQ Sauce: oconeegoldbbqsauce.com
Use promo code FILMDONTLIE
- ASW Distillery: aswdistillery.com
- Breda Pest Management: bredapest.com