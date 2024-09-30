PHNjcmlwdCBzcmM9J2h0dHBzOi8vd3d3Lmdvb2dsZXRhZ21hbmFnZXIuY29t L2d0YWcvanM/aWQ9Ry02UlJWVFhZNkdaJyB0eXBlPSd0ZXh0L2phdmFzY3Jp cHQnPjwvc2NyaXB0Pgo8c2NyaXB0PgogIHdpbmRvdy5kYXRhTGF5ZXIgPSB3 aW5kb3cuZGF0YUxheWVyIHx8IFtdOwogIGZ1bmN0aW9uIGd0YWcoKXtkYXRh TGF5ZXIucHVzaChhcmd1bWVudHMpO30KICBndGFnKCdqcycsIG5ldyBEYXRl KCkpOwogIGd0YWcoJ2NvbmZpZycsICdHLTZSUlZUWFk2R1onLCB7CiAgICBw YWdlX2xvY2F0aW9uOiB3aW5kb3cubG9jYXRpb24uaHJlZiwKICAgIHBhZ2Vf cGF0aDogd2luZG93LmxvY2F0aW9uLnBhdGhuYW1lLAogICAgcGFnZV90aXRs ZTogd2luZG93LmRvY3VtZW50LnRpdGxlLAogICAgcGFnZV9ydW5uaW5nX3Rl Y2g6ICJhbmd1bGFyIiwKICAgIGRlYnVnX21vZGU6ICdmYWxzZScKICB9KTsK PC9zY3JpcHQ+Cgo=
football

FILM DON'T LIE: Georgia's struggle, recovery, and heartbreak

Dayne Young • UGASports
Staff
@dayneyoung

Brent Rollins and Dayne Young pair the data and the video with Georgia football. this week, they discuss Georgia's offensive struggles against Alabama in the first half and the high-powered passing game to take a late comeback lead. They also look at how Alabama was able to score four quick touchdowns vs. Georgia, but slow down in the second half.

Georgia's offensive struggles and comeback attempt

Why Georgia couldn't stop Jalen Milroe and company.

Film Don't Lie is presented by:


- Oconee Gold BBQ Sauce: oconeegoldbbqsauce.com

Use promo code FILMDONTLIE

- ASW Distillery: aswdistillery.com

- Breda Pest Management: bredapest.com

