UGASports - Film Don't Lie: Georgia rocks Tennessee

Every week, Dayne Young and Brent Rollins break down the video and data from the most recent Georgia football game. This is Film Don't Lie.



Dayne: The score and halftime deficit are not indicative of how much Georgia dominated Tennessee in this football game. Sans five or so plays, Georgia wins this game by 35-plus points. It all starts with Georgia's front seven on defense smothering the rushing attack and causing quarterback discomfort. Brent: Above all else, Georgia again handled adversity well. The confidence that comes with knowing your defense will keep you in the game, especially in the second half, does wonders for an offense and the entire team. As always, second half adjustments were made, third and Stetson Bennett finally found a rhythm, and the Bulldogs' talent and depth showed itself over the four quarters. Next week is a whole different level, though. Alabama's offense has playmakers that make numerous NFL teams envious and a scheme that consistently puts a defense in conflict.

Defensive turnovers

Monty Rice scores.

Dayne: Successful blitzes are a numbers game. Georgia brings three layers of blitzing defenders on the left side of Tennessee's line. This is an aggressive call that works to perfection because Monty Rice is quicker than the running back block. Tyrique Stevenson was in his shadow to clean up the tackle if needed. Brent: This was the 34th game of Monty Rice's career, and his first single game grade in the 90s (93.4 game grade). Registering a sack, forced fumble, fumble recovery, and touchdown all in one play certainly helps that. The beauty of this blitz is the confusion it causes while forcing Tennessee running back Eric Gray to handle Rice. Advantage Georgia. Watch who Trey Smith and Cade Mays block on the play (No. 73). Basically no one.

Azeez Ojulari strips the football