UGASports - Film Don't Lie: Georgia rocks Tennessee

Film Don't Lie: Georgia rocks Tennessee
Every week, Dayne Young and Brent Rollins break down the video and data from the most recent Georgia football game. This is Film Don't Lie.
Dayne: The score and halftime deficit are not indicative of how much Georgia dominated Tennessee in this football game. Sans five or so plays, Georgia wins this game by 35-plus points. It all starts with Georgia's front seven on defense smothering the rushing attack and causing quarterback discomfort.
Brent: Above all else, Georgia again handled adversity well. The confidence that comes with knowing your defense will keep you in the game, especially in the second half, does wonders for an offense and the entire team. As always, second half adjustments were made, third and Stetson Bennett finally found a rhythm, and the Bulldogs' talent and depth showed itself over the four quarters. Next week is a whole different level, though. Alabama's offense has playmakers that make numerous NFL teams envious and a scheme that consistently puts a defense in conflict.
Defensive turnovers
Dayne: Successful blitzes are a numbers game. Georgia brings three layers of blitzing defenders on the left side of Tennessee's line. This is an aggressive call that works to perfection because Monty Rice is quicker than the running back block. Tyrique Stevenson was in his shadow to clean up the tackle if needed.
Brent: This was the 34th game of Monty Rice's career, and his first single game grade in the 90s (93.4 game grade). Registering a sack, forced fumble, fumble recovery, and touchdown all in one play certainly helps that. The beauty of this blitz is the confusion it causes while forcing Tennessee running back Eric Gray to handle Rice. Advantage Georgia. Watch who Trey Smith and Cade Mays block on the play (No. 73). Basically no one.
Dayne: The outstanding individual effort from Azeez Ojulari is apparent. He whooped Wayna Morris. Notice who assumes the role of quarterback spy. That's Travon Walker taking a step back and surveying a developing pocket. Georgia trusts a 290-pound defensive lineman to catch a good athlete before he gets to the edge. That defensive versatility is what keeps offenses guessing.
Brent: If not for Rice's scoop and score above, Ojulari's would have been the defensive play of the day. Tennessee picks up Nakobe Dean's blitz and has everyone accounted for; Ojulari just beats his man and gives relentless effort. On the season, Ojulari now has an 88.5 overall grade and 84.4 pass rush grade. His overall grade is good for the fourth best grade among FBS edge defenders. His 13 total quarterback pressures lead the team.
