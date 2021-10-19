Film Don't Lie: Georgia defeats Kentucky (D/ST)
The top-ranked Georgia Bulldogs protected their home turf against Kentucky and go into the bye week undefeated. Here's what stood out on game film for Georgia's defense and special teams. This is F...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news