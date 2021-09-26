 UGASports - Film Don't Lie: Bulldogs dominate Vandy (defense)
{{ timeAgo('2021-09-26 23:45:42 -0500') }} football Edit

Film Don't Lie: Bulldogs dominate Vandy (defense)

Dayne Young • UGASports
Staff
@dayneyoung

Georgia's defense tallied another shoutout against a struggling opponent. The defense showed energy and growth. Brent Rollins and Dayne Young parse through the video and data.

This is Film Don't Lie.

Jalen Carter 

Jalen Carter tosses aside a Commodore.
Dayne: Jalen Carter is proving to be unblockable and one of the best football players in the country. He is a unique blend of size and speed, with an explosive burst when tackling. This kind of manhandling isn't taught and is difficult to find. Georgia is likely to find itself pumping first-round defensive line talent into multiple years of the NFL Draft in this near future.

Brent: Dayne and I discussed the leap possibility with Carter during our off-season series looking at the highest-graded returners and Carter has done just that. He is the Bulldogs highest-graded defender (84.9 overall grade) and would likely be up around 90.0 if not for three missed tackles. Among FBS interior defenders with at least 90 snaps, Carter is currently the eighth-highest graded.

Carter crashes the backfield.
Carter crashes the backfield.

Dayne: Carter's eyes stay in the backfield on this play. It reduced the reaction time from Vanderbilt's offense. He makes an athletic tackle without any kind of targeting or facemask penalty. Opponents are less likely to attempt slow-developing runs or delayed draws with Carter's vision to the pocket.

Brent: His combination of size, speed and playmaking ability is unparalleled on this roster. In addition to his dominance in the run game, Carter leads the team with nine total quarterback pressures on 60 pass rush snaps.

