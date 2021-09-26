Film Don't Lie: Bulldogs dominate Vandy (defense)

Dayne: Jalen Carter is proving to be unblockable and one of the best football players in the country. He is a unique blend of size and speed, with an explosive burst when tackling. This kind of manhandling isn't taught and is difficult to find. Georgia is likely to find itself pumping first-round defensive line talent into multiple years of the NFL Draft in this near future.

Brent: Dayne and I discussed the leap possibility with Carter during our off-season series looking at the highest-graded returners and Carter has done just that. He is the Bulldogs highest-graded defender (84.9 overall grade) and would likely be up around 90.0 if not for three missed tackles. Among FBS interior defenders with at least 90 snaps, Carter is currently the eighth-highest graded.