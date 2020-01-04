Every week, Dayne Young and Brent Rollins collaborate to show you the nuances of Georgia's technique and tendencies. This recap focuses on Georgia’s 26-14 Sugar Bowl victory over Baylor. *All grades and other data via www.PFF.com*

Dayne: It appears the spirit of competition and new playing time opportunities invigorated Georgia's roster for the Sugar Bowl. George Pickens, Zamir White, Lewis Cine, and Azeez Ojulari elevated their performances to help veterans like Jake Fromm and Richard LeCounte. The Bulldogs leave New Orleans with newfound energy and optimism for future possibilities. It all starts with George Pickens and Jake Fromm's willingness to pass to him any time the freshman was not double covered. It was a fearless and refreshing approach. Brent: It was good to see Jake Fromm looking and playing confidently again. George Pickens showed what a star he basically already is and will be, and the youthful defense showed up with a chip on its shoulder and basically shut down Baylor. The Bulldogs and Kirby Smart ensured they didn't go into another off-season with two consecutive, big-game losses.

George Pickens breaks out

Jake Fromm throws a perfect pass to George Pickens.

Dayne: This is probably Jake Fromm's prettiest pass of the season. He throws the ball to a spot and trusts George Pickens will win his battle to get there. Faith in Pickens allowed Fromm to get rid of the football quickly before the blitz arrived. Brent: Not a true run-pass option with mesh action, but definitely a run-pass read for Fromm based on the look (watch the linemen and Woerner at the snap; they are firing off, not pass blocking). With the single safety walking up over Eli Wolf in the slot, the Bears' coverage on this play (blitz with cover zero, meaning no safety, behind) was clear and gave Fromm a great one-on-one match-up with Pickens on the wide side of the field. The mental part of this play was not that difficult, but the physical part was challenging to be sure. First, notice the snap. Not horrible, but high enough to throw off timing. Then, the throw. At PFF, we call this a big-time throw, our highest-graded throw, and, as Dayne states, one of Fromm's best of the season. Another slight subtlety to notice is Pickens on the route. The pre-bowl practices and time to reset helped him work on deep routes. During the season, he had a tendency of taking his vertical route very near the sideline and not pressing into the defensive back to give Fromm space to put the ball. Here, he wins quickly, presses into the corner toward the numbers, and then bounces out to catch the ball once he sees it. Perfect execution and just great to see all around.

George Pickens shows his route running ability.

Dayne: Pickens gets credit for his catch radius, but his route running was top notch in the Sugar Bowl. Notice how he uses his eyes to deceive the defender. The inside head turn convinces the defender he is safe to investigate the quarterback. Pickens plants his foot and darts in the other direction. Brent: The beauty of this play outside of Pickens' route running is the situation and play call. Second down and six at their own 33-yard line. For the most part in 2019, this would have been a running play for the offense. However, as we've mentioned on FDL recently, the use of play-action increased toward the end of the season and we saw it here. The play-action fake (not seen) allows Pickens the time and space to run this beautiful route, and 27 yards later, Georgia had a first down at Baylor's 40. In the game, the Bulldogs used play-action on 11 of Fromm's 33 drop-backs (33 percent) and Fromm was 6-10 for 116 yards with just one sack/pressure on those 11 drop-backs.