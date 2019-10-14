Every week, Dayne Young and Brent Rollins will collaborate to show you the nuances of Georgia's technique and tendencies. This recap focuses on Georgia’s 20-17 loss against South Carolina. *All grade and other data via www.PFF.com* Dayne: We’ve pulled more video than any previous installment of Film Don’t Lie. Not going to lie, this will be painful for many of you to relive. Brent: A disappointing loss. No other way to slice it. On the bright side, there’s not a bye week to wonder about that and the Dawgs get right back at it this week against Kentucky in a game that will tell us as much about this team in 2019 as maybe any.

Turnovers

Jake Fromm did was unable to throw the football away.

South Carolina's defensive line dictated much of the game.

Dayne: On the pick six, Jake Fromm failed to throw the ball out of bounds. He was rushed because Isaiah Wilson got beat in pass rush. It became a theme for Georgia linemen getting pushed back with an initial punch from the South Carolina d-line. Brent: Jake Fromm’s second ‘turnover-worthy play’ of the season may have been one of the worst decisions of his career. Notice the stunt run by South Carolina - a defensive tackle / defensive end twist with Javon Kinlaw (the DT) going straight into Isaiah Wilson from the inside before the DE twists around to the inside. We pointed this out a week ago against Tennessee and how Georgia’s offensive line will continue to see these stunts.

Jake Fromm and Matt Landers were not on the same page.

South Carolina took advantage of many Georgia errors.

Dayne: This interception was a miscommunication between Jake Fromm and Matt Landers. It came at a crucial time and is a mistake that should not happen nearly halfway through a season. Even worse, it was the incorrect decision from Fromm. If you look in the first clip, Georgia has a tight end coming wide open in the middle of the field. Brent: The Gamecocks went to this Cover 1 (single safety, man everywhere else), five man blitz pressure on multiple occasions, especially on third down. Jake Fromm identifies where he’s going with the ball pre-snap knowing there’s man coverage across the board (albeit given how well Mukuamu played it might not have been the best choice at that point in the game). As Dayne points out, this miscommunication midway through the season just cannot happen though, no matter the receiver. Speaking of receivers, the issue we all knew would be there is now rearing its ugly head. Landers (60.0 season grade, 35.0 passer rating when targeted) and Tyler Simmons (56.3 grade, 47.6 passer rating when targeted) have not provided consistent production and the Bulldogs basically have four receivers they feel confident in now, two of which are freshman. In an effort to put your best players on the field, I would love to see them start working Blaylock on the outside some with James Cook / Kearis Jackson getting some time in the slot.



Offensive line struggles

Cade Mays get knocked off balance.

Dayne: Cade Mays gets shoved back here from the right guard spot. It is his defender who initially stuffs the run.

Salyer is forced to play on his heels.

Dayne: Jamaree Salyer loses contain and forces Fromm to escape the pocket. South Carolina was able to get pressure with four rushers. That trend will continue as Georgia plays talented defensive lines like Florida and Auburn.

Trey Hill misses a block.

Dayne: Watch Trey Hill from center on this play. He fails to block a single South Carolina player and finds himself turning in circles. This is a lack of awareness and command from a position that requires awareness and command.

Trey Hill and Cade Mays get put on skates.

Dayne: On this third and six, Trey Hill and Cade Mays both get shoved into the backfield. It forces Jake Fromm to move to his left and eliminate many of his possible passes.

Trey Hill gets shoved into the backfield.

Dayne: Trey Hill gets blown up on this second and short. South Carolina literally pushed Hill into Zamir White, stopping all of the running back’s momentum.

Zamir White has no daylight.

Dayne: This is a hopeless view from Zamir White’s perspective. Cade Mays, Trey Hill, and Ben Cleveland fail to seal off blocks and allow three Gamecock defenders to feast on White. Brent: This offensive line thread brings up a bunch of discussion points. First, let’s start with the positives. The team as a whole still has the highest overall run block grade among Power Five teams and one of the two best left tackles in all of college football in Andrew Thomas (91.5 overall grade). Also, the offensive line specifically (not including the backs, TEs or QBs - and yes, pressures get put on the QB as well) has only allowed 30 total QB pressures in six games (Pass Blocking Efficiency is 21st among FBS teams). The play above where Javon Kinlaw pushed Trey Hill into the backfield brings up the biggest issue - scheme. Though this was an outside zone look, Georgia is third among Power Five teams (plus Notre Dame) in percentage of the inside zone scheme (65 percent) and their overall zone blocking percentage (76 percent) is well above the 60 percent Power Five average. Thus, South Carolina defensive linemen, and every opponent, knows what they are getting. Now, given Georgia’s size and talent along the line, it’s been really hard to stop and they are typically highly successful. However, when good players know exactly how they are going to be blocked, it makes them that much faster. This leads to a borderline impossible block for Trey Hill on the play above, trying to reach (Kinlaw is to Hill’s right and the action/play is going that way) a player as good and athletic as Kinlaw is a recipe for the disaster you saw. Overall, compare these run scheme numbers to a team like Oklahoma (40 percent zone, 30 percent counter, 18 percent power) or Alabama (54 percent zone, 19 percent power, 13 percent counter), where there is much more diversity in their run game schemes.



Middle of the field