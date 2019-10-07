Every week, Dayne Young and Brent Rollins will collaborate to show you the nuances of Georgia's technique and tendencies. This recap focuses on Georgia’s 43-14 win over Tennessee. *All grade and other data via www.PFF.com* Dayne: The 29-point win at Rocky Top was a testament to Georgia remaining steadfast in its football identity. Georgia’s goal is to wear down teams, lean on depth, and extend leads in the third and fourth quarters accordingly. Against Tennessee, we did see a few new concepts to widen the field and give Jake Fromm even more options. Brent: I love thinking about these games from the coaching perspective as much as anything—what can be learned, what specific elements need work, and what can you take as a positive going forward. In games like this past weekend against Tennessee, there are a lot in each category. Above all else, though, the coaching staff can take solace in the fact they without a doubt have a quarterback they can trust and who is playing the best football of his career.

D-Rob speed

Demetris Robertson shows off his speed.

Dayne: We’ve seen the quick receiver screen behind a blocking tight end. What made this first quarter completion to Demetris Robertson unique was his ability to cut back behind the offensive line. Very few players are quick enough to squeeze through a very small lane without being slowed or tackled. Robertson shuffles his feet quickly to clear Trey Hill, then accelerates rapidly to find open field. Brent: As Dayne said, we’ve seen this screen before, in the opener against Vanderbilt. Except that time the play was to Matt Landers, and Demetris Robertson has a different gear compared to Landers. Situationally, a great call by offensive coordinator James Coley, as the Bulldogs had a first and 20 because of a holding penalty on the previous play. What’s great about the play is something that's different in college compared to the NFL: the hash marks. This was called into the boundary (short side of the field), and given how the hash marks in college football are closer to the sidelines compared to the NFL, the space to run this play is limited, and it was executed perfectly. Charlie Woerner did his job, and amazingly, four of the five linemen got out and got a block. Robertson did as all wide receivers are taught on this play, cut right off all the big ‘ol booties coming your way. Robertson is now the Bulldogs' highest-graded receiver (81.9 grade), hauling in 12 of 13 targets for 153 yards and two touchdowns.

Pass pro

Tennessee's four man rush stops Georgia on third down.

Dayne: Overall, Georgia’s pass protection was much improved and gave Jake Fromm more than enough time to survey the field. This play was one of the few errors. Tennessee brings four lineman rushers, and Georgia fails to block them with five blockers. Tennessee stunts and circumvents the right side of the offensive line. Isaiah Wilson and Ben Cleveland need to recognize the movement from the Vols and adjust accordingly. I guarantee you Florida, Auburn, and whoever comes out of the SEC West will use similar d-line stunts. Brent: There’s a lot to unpack here. First, these stunts/twists are seen throughout all levels of football for the simple fact they are hard to block. If you watch Georgia’s defensive line specifically, you frequently see these tackle/end twists. Trayvon Walker got his sack on a similar stunt. For Georgia’s offensive line, though, this isn’t the first time when this specific stunt has been an issue, as it led to the only sack on the season against Murray State. Thus, this gets the “specific element that needs work” label mentioned above, especially given the defensive lines and edge defenders coming up on the schedule. Second, quarterback Jake Fromm takes an extended drop, one to the point when it’s obvious the ball is supposed to come out when he plants his back foot (you’ll see the exact footwork sequence below), but evidently the coverage was good enough to warrant holding it longer and allowing the pressure to get home. On the whole, though, let’s give some context to just how good Georgia’s offensive line has been in pass protection. On his 115 drop-backs, Fromm has only been pressured on 22. That 19.1 percent pressure rate is the fourth lowest in the country for QBs with at least 100 drop-backs. Further, the line’s pass blocking efficiency (a number that measures pressure allowed on a per-snap basis with weighting toward sacks allowed) of 93.7 is tied for fifth-best in the nation.

4th and short

Georgia fails to gain a first down

Dayne: For as ballyhooed as they have been (and deservedly so), Georgia’s offensive line has been beaten on a couple "and-1" situations this season. Justin Shaffer gets jarred off his balance and cannot get out of D’Andre Swift’s path. Opposing defenses are finding occasional success crashing between Georgia’s left guard and center. Georgia can combat this with cleaner execution or a willingness to run off tackle, giving the runner more bounce options and putting Andrew Thomas in charge. Brent: While it's just a yard, these situations are always going to be tough when you run inside zone/man-on-man blocking with a quarterback who is rarely a threat to keep the ball. It also makes it more difficult when the previous play was basically a carbon copy of the fourth down play, and, because the tight end and slot receiver were brought in tight, Tennessee responded by having nine players in the box and, in essence, knew the play. As we mentioned week one after the Vanderbilt game, control the number of defenders in the box with your formation and put the offensive line in a position to do what they do with a little less traffic. Lastly, I understand not putting the quarterback in harm’s way, but don’t forget about the age old QB sneak from a spread formation.



Running and 2nd and 10

D'Andre Swift gains four yards.

Brent: I’m going to stay away from the specific data on this topic, but let’s just say running the ball on 2nd and long is one of the least efficient/impactful plays an offense can call unless you have Brian Herrien going Beast Mode on the defense and breaking free for a big gain. Overall, I get it. As an offensive coordinator, you want to give your dynamic running backs opportunities given how talented the group is, but the data and watching great offenses tells you the best way to be good on third down is to not be in third down situations. Depending on the opponent, the advantage often swings in the defense’s favor in those high leverage situations. We see in the clip below how important and game changing those 3rd down situations can be.

Jake Fromm finds Demetris Robertson for .a big gain.

Dayne: Fromm found Robertson again in the fourth quarter with this 33 yard gain. Five games into the season, Fromm has zero interceptions and is completing nearly 78 percent of his passes. He's playing at an incredibly high level and always has Georgia in positive play-making position. Brent: First, this is the exact drop we saw Fromm take above when the stunt by Tennessee created pressure, except notice this time Fromm hitches up and delivers the ball as soon as his back foot hits. Second, think about how big of a throw and play this is. Just as we discussed above, a second down run for no gain put the Bulldogs in a third and five situation early in the fourth quarter. While Tennessee’s offense had been completely shut down in the third quarter, this was the drive after the fourth down failure. Thus, if the Vols were able to get a third-down stop, they would be feeling pretty good about themselves, the crowd would have been nuts, and it was still only a two-score game at that point. But Fromm was on point with probably his best throw of the day. Fromm has vastly improved this season when pressured, but third and fourth down has been his greatest leap in 2019. Let’s compare his third and fourth down numbers to a season ago: 2018: 100.1 passer rating, 10 sacks taken on 97 drop-backs, 61.1 grade (48th among Power 5 QBs) 2019: 137.4 passer rating, 1 sack taken on 30 drop-backs, 90.8 grade (3rd among Power 5 QBs) This is where you can see the lack of QB rotation positively impacting Fromm’s play. He’s being patient in the pocket and not hesitating or afraid to make a mistake on 3rd down.



Playing fast

D'Andre Swift runs from the draw.

Dayne: Georgia ran a one minute drill at the end of the second quarter. This sequence shows all five plays of the touchdown drive. It began with a D’Andre Swift draw play. These are typically safe play calls that can break open and advance the drive without the risk of giving Tennessee the football in their own territory. Brent: Multiple things from this play. First, Isaiah Wilson sends the edge rusher on a nice ride. Second, six defenders in the box quickly became five as the playside linebacker bailed expecting a pass. Third, the linebacker bailing helped give D’Andre Swift a full head of steam and set up his beautiful ability to lean out, put his foot in the ground and make defenders look lost. Great start to the drive.

Swift is a weapon in the pass game.

Dayne: After a successful first down gain and the football in Vols territory, Fromm passes to Swift for a 13-yard gain. Swift remains one of Georgia’s most versatile weapons with his pass catching prowess. Brent: Outstanding protection gives Fromm time to be patient and let Swift work the route. Option routes on linebackers should be a staple of Georgia’s offense with Swift and Cook. if they can create them. As Dayne notes, Swift’s ability as a pass catcher is exceptional, and what will put him at or near the top of many draft boards at running back.

D'Andre Swift catches out of the backfield

Dayne: Swift is a regular check down option in the hurry up. He easily slides to the flat when it is obvious his pass protection help is not needed. Swift shows great awareness to be sure he gets out of bounds. Brent: For his career, Swift has an 86.8 receiving grade. He’s caught 61 of 73 targets for 597 yards, five touchdowns and a 123.6 passer rating when targeted.

Lawrence Cager finds a whole in Tennessee's defense.

Dayne: There is not a football player within 12 yards of Lawrence Cager when he catches this pass. Cager hop-steps to allow the defense to clear out with other routes. He then simply slips into the wide open space and waits for Fromm to deliver the ball. Brent: While you cannot see the whole field, this appears to be a coverage miscommunication by the Volunteers. I’m guessing this was a two-deep (safeties) man under (man-to-man everywhere else) that everyone played except the corner at the top of the screen. Watch the two linebackers as they instantly take Swift at the bottom of the screen and Charlie Woerner toward the top of the screen. Fromm saw this and gladly took the wide-open Cager. On the season, Cager (72.6 grade) now has caught 15 of 18 targets for 197 yards and three touchdowns. Thirteen of the 15 catches have gone for first downs or touchdowns and he has a 128.7 passer rating when targeted.

George Pickens catches a touchdown in the back corner.

Dayne: The route combinations mirror on both sides. By attacking the corners of the end zone, Georgia takes advantage of Tennessee’s zone formation (which swallows D’Andre Swift in the center of the field). Jake Fromm has likely touchdowns to either receiver on the deep route. He’ll always look for Pickens or Cager in these situations. Brent: An absolutely beautiful drive capped by a great play design and decision making by Jake Fromm. As Dayne mentioned, the routes mirrored each other, but given where the ball was on the field, Fromm is spot on looking to his right initially. A throw to the other side of the field would have been much more difficult and one the corner could possibly get back to even if they played the shorter route. Fromm knows by going to the short side of the field, his read becomes the corner and that a strong throw will not be picked off no matter who takes the corner plays.

Defensive line pressure

Tennessee tried to get rid of the ball quickly.

Dayne: Defensive line has been an area of need for Georgia, and this play shows advancement and room for growth. The Bulldogs rush four defenders on 3rd and 10. Tennessee was getting the ball out of the quarterback’s hands quickly, and Georgia still almost got to the quarterback before this throw. Jermaine Johnson continues to become a threat to blockers. Brent: While the pressure was limited early in part because of Tennessee’s plan, the Bulldogs kept coming and eventually got to Maurer. For the fourth time in five games, the Bulldogs crossed the 20 total QB pressure threshold, finishing the game with 28 total QB pressures by 15 different players! Azeez Ojulari (71.8 game grade) lived up to his captain status and led the charge with seven total QB pressures, giving him the team lead with 17 now.

Tae Crowder perfectly times a pressure.

Dayne: This third-and-short stop was big for Georgia to stymie Tennessee’s momentum. Watch Tae Crowder perfectly time his blitz and gash the backfield. Brent: Run blitzes are something you see often from Kirby Smart’s defense, especially in these situations. Great job of timing it up as Dayne mentioned and great individual play from Crowder and Malik Herring.

Splitting the safeties

Tennessee throws a touchdown.

Dayne: Jim Chaney made it a priority to attack Georgia’s safeties. We saw a bit of this from Notre Dame and I expect other teams will continue to try and stretch Georgia vertically. J.R. Reed gets a step behind Tennessee’s receiver and the quarterback makes a perfect throw. Brent: This was an interesting play, as - while it's hard to see here - J.R. Reed opened his hips and invited the inside route almost as if he was expecting LeCounte to be there/intercept the ball. Regardless, after an elite game against Notre Dame, Reed had one of the worst games he’s had in his career from a grade perspective, allowing three receptions on four targets for 37 yards and touchdown above in addition to four missed tackles.

Richard LeCounte loses step with a Tennessee receiver.

Dayne: Tennessee hit a big touchdown pass early in the game over the top of Richard LeCounte. This clip is interesting because when you see the receiver and LeCounte go out of frame, LeCounte is still seven yards away. By the time they are back in frame, LeCounte is four yards behind. This is all about recognition, shifting hips correctly, and sprinting with the receiver. We know LeCounte can run with most anybody. He just can’t give them a big head start.

Causing havoc

Eric Stokes forces a fumble and Tae Crowder recovers.

Stokes with a textbook tackle.