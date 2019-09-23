Film Don't Lie
Every week, Dayne Young and Brent Rollins will collaborate to show you nuances of Georgia's techniques and tendencies. This recap focuses on Georgia's 23-17 victory over Notre Dame.
Dayne: The more I see Georgia play, the more it reminds me of Alabama’s 2012 team. It features a physical offensive line designed to wear down the opponent over four quarters. The defense is fast and deep, meaning many different guys are playing. The depth proved most valuable at defensive back. Very few teams could beat a top ten team without their top two cornerbacks.
Brent: As I said in the prediction column on Friday, I was looking forward to just watching and enjoying this game as much as anything. It didn’t disappoint. Two really good teams, with NFL talent all over the field, battling, going through adversity, and fighting to the finish. The spirit and essence of football were embodied between the hedges Saturday night. Most importantly, Georgia won, and now we take a look at many of the key moments and themes of the game.
*All grade and other data via www.PFF.com*
Early Defensive Stand with Great Individual Effort
Dayne: Mark Webb is fearless. Watch how he fights through big guys in the trenches to stop Notre Dame’s run. Webb has completely elevated the Bulldogs’ speed and athleticism at nickel. More often than not, his positioning on the field can alert you to what Kirby Smart and Dan Lanning are trying to take away from the opponent’s offense. It is interesting to note that two of Georgia’s defensive starters (Webb and Tae Crowder) are former offensive skill players. That speaks highly of Georgia’s athletic versatility and quality of coaching.
Brent: Remember why this drive started where it did? It’s the drive right after Jake Camarda’s shanked punt, and a big one early for the defense. Early in the game, and for the most part throughout the game, Notre Dame wanted no part of running downhill at Georgia’s defense. This was their first attempt to run directly at the defense, and if not for one of Mark Webb’s two stops and his great individual effort, and the defensive play call putting him there, it might have been in a better second down situation.
Dayne: Injuries to Eric Stokes and Tyson Campbell forced D.J. Daniel to a headlining spot. He did not have a perfect game, but did play very well. On the play above, notice how he battles receivers near the line of scrimmage and knocks two guys off of their routes. The play should have still been a completion, but Daniel did his job very well.
Brent: After another of Notre Dame’s crowd induced false start penalties, it set up second and long and the good ol' shallow crossing route. We saw them early and often as Notre Dame and Coach Brian Kelly clearly focused on putting Georgia’s LB in coverage situations. In total, the Bulldog LBs allowed 13 receptions in 15 targets, but for only 69 yards. Early in the game, though, this allowed Notre Dame to keep the chains and ball moving. Above was one of the incompletions and, in addition to Daniel, as Dayne points out, pay particular attention to Devonte Wyatt. As a pass rusher, if you can’t get there you are taught to get your hands up—and that’s exactly what Wyatt did, possibly causing a slight high throw from Book.
