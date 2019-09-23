Every week, Dayne Young and Brent Rollins will collaborate to show you nuances of Georgia's techniques and tendencies. This recap focuses on Georgia's 23-17 victory over Notre Dame.

Dayne: The more I see Georgia play, the more it reminds me of Alabama’s 2012 team. It features a physical offensive line designed to wear down the opponent over four quarters. The defense is fast and deep, meaning many different guys are playing. The depth proved most valuable at defensive back. Very few teams could beat a top ten team without their top two cornerbacks.

Brent: As I said in the prediction column on Friday, I was looking forward to just watching and enjoying this game as much as anything. It didn’t disappoint. Two really good teams, with NFL talent all over the field, battling, going through adversity, and fighting to the finish. The spirit and essence of football were embodied between the hedges Saturday night. Most importantly, Georgia won, and now we take a look at many of the key moments and themes of the game.

