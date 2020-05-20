Over two dozen schools have offered Carrollton (Ga.) defensive end Khristian Zachary, and he has been in contact with many of those over the last few weeks, but half a dozen schools have emerged as favorites.

The communication has played a big part of the schools on his list.

"Tennessee, Oklahoma, Colorado, Georgia, Alabama and Missouri are my top six schools," said Zachary. "With these schools, they have shown me that they care about me. They care about what I stand for, what I represent, my brand and that really makes them stand out."

Out of the six schools, the only ones Zachary has visited to date are Georgia and Tennessee. He was scheduled to visit Alabama in April, but with visits banned at through the end of June, he is not sure when he will be able to trip to Tuscaloosa.

Each school appeals to them in its own way and he touches on that.

ALABAMA: "Alabama is a very good school, they have an excellent staff, they have great facilities and they always have a championship record. Alabama is just a top level school."

COLORADO: "From the start, I have had a great relationship with the Colorado coaches. I talk a lot to coach Brian Michalowski and we have been talking for a very long time now. He sees my potential, they are recruiting me hard and I like him and a the

GEORGIA: "Georgia is a hometown school. I was raised here and it would be great to play close to family and friends. I really like coach Dan Lanning, his versatile scheme and how Georgia plays. I love coach Kirby Smart too and how he wants to win."

MISSOURI: "I love coach Drinkwitz. He is a great guy. We have had some great talks and he really understands me. I talk a lot to coach "Cheese" (Charlie Harbison) a lot too, and I like him a lot."

OKLAHOMA: "With Oklahoma, I love the scheme. They are a big-time school, they have played in the playoffs and they play great football. I talk to coach Grinch a lot and he has told me about their defense, how they love to get after the quarterback and how I could help them."

TENNESSEE: "I love everyone on the Tennessee coaching staff. They are all great guys and great coaches. I have had some deep conversations with coach Jeremy Pruitt and he has gotten to know me well. They were the first big Power 5 school to offer me too, so that means a lot."

Out of the six, Colorado, Missouri and Tennessee are recruiting Zachary hardest. With those three schools, communication is daily.

The relationships are crucial and how each staff pursues the 6-foot-3, 250 pound edge rusher will play a role in his decision one day.

"I want to be wanted and that is very important to me," said Zachary. "I want to see what I am worth to them. God gave me the ability, I have a purpose and how hard schools recruit me means a lot to me.

"The consistency is something I do pay attention to. I am planning to commit October 15 and this is something that will be very important to me. It was and wasn't difficult to make a top six, and the list could still change, but as I move towards a decision and get out for me visits, how schools recruit me will be very important."