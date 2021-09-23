Fact or Fiction: Ole Miss is the team to beat for Quinshon Judkins

Rivals national recruiting director Adam Gorney and national recruiting analyst Adam Friedman along with Zack Berry from RebelGrove.com and Corey Bender from GatorsTerritory.com tackle three topics and determine whether they believe each statement.



1. Quinshon Judkins has his top three. Ole Miss is definitely the team to beat for him over Notre Dame and Auburn.

Gorney’s take: FACT. Shortly after his visit to Notre Dame, Quinshon Judkins listed his top three and that could lead one to believe that the Irish look very strong to land his commitment. But I’m not buying it right now. Early this summer, it looked like Auburn had emerged as the front-runner in his recruitment but no commitment was made. As this recruitment has continued, Ole Miss has been the one school constantly there, making Judkins a top target in this recruiting class. While a surprise could be in store, the way the Rebels are moving the ball on offense and how Ole Miss has recruited him, it looks like Ole Miss wins out here. Berry’s take: FACT. Kevin Smith made him his top priority in the 2022 class and the Rebels’ spread power scheme is awfully friendly to versatile running backs, giving them the edge over Auburn and Notre Dame.

2. Enai White will end up in Georgia's recruiting class.

Gorney’s take: FICTION. There is no question Enai White had a good visit to Georgia this past weekend. It was a phenomenal environment, a big win, I believe he sat next to Cooper Manning (Arch Manning’s dad) for part of the visit and that certainly was a memorable part of the trip. But there is still too much uncertainty here as Ohio State, Alabama and others remain involved and other visits should happen. Friedman’s take: FACT. This is a really tough question to answer but for now I think the answer is yes. White was able to get more comfortable during his unofficial visit for the South Carolina game than he was during his official visit in the summer. Getting to see what the campus is like before, during and after a game while students are around made a huge impression. Georgia will need to stay on him until the Early Signing Period.

3. Florida will be able to flip Utah RB commit Jaylon Glover.

