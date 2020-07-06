UGASports - Fact or Fiction: Oklahoma upgraded at QB with Caleb Williams

National recruiting director Mike Farrell and national recruiting analyst Adam Gorney tackle three topics daily and determine whether they believe the statements or not.

1. Oklahoma upgraded at QB with Caleb Williams over Brock Vandagriff.

Caleb Williams (Rivals.com)

Farrell’s take: FICTION. The difference between Caleb Williams, ranked No. 3 in the country, and Brock Vandagriff, ranked No. 5 overall, is minimal, so this is a lateral move for the Sooners. Is that a bad thing? Not at all. Having Vandagriff committed was great and when he decommitted, Oklahoma is one of a few programs that could recover and land another five-star. But let’s not get it twisted. This is not an upgrade it’s an impressive recovery. Both Georgia and Oklahoma should be thrilled with their quarterbacks. Gorney’s take: FACT. Vandagriff is a really talented quarterback and he should be excellent at Georgia, but Williams is the best quarterback in this class and he’s going to arguably the best offense in college football led by maybe the best offensive mind in coach Lincoln Riley. Both probably would have been excellent in Norman but Williams is an upgrade. If the Patrick Mahomes comparisons are even close to accurate, the Sooners’ offense could be better than ever.

2. Kansas landed a program difference-maker in Keon Coleman.

Keon Coleman (Rivals.com)

Farrell’s take: FACT. Keon Coleman, who is also a standout basketball player, will be a difference-maker in the Kansas offense if the Jayhawks get some consistent quarterback play. He’s tall and fast and can win many 50-50 balls with his athleticism. I expect big numbers. Will he take Kansas out of the basement by himself? Nope. But, trust me, this recruit will help bring others into the fold. We could someday look at this commitment as a turning point for Les Miles. Gorney’s take: FACT. Kansas needs a lot of help all over the field, but Miles is getting it done in this recruiting class and landing Coleman is huge because he picked Kansas over Oklahoma, South Carolina and others. I love two-sport athletes (especially basketball players). Coleman will add immediate help at wide receiver. This is coming after a commitment from three-star DB Omar Burroughs, so Miles and his staff are doing an excellent job with this class. Let’s remember that Kansas has not won more than three games in a decade, though, so this rebuild is just getting started.

3. Amarius Mims will pick Georgia on Aug.15.

Amarius Mims (Nick Lucero/Rivals.com)