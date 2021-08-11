Fact or Fiction: Iowa will be better than Iowa State this year

In today’s Fact or Fiction National Columnist Mike Farrell looks at three big recent topics in college football and decides whether each statement is indeed FACT or if it’s FICTION.

Farrell’s take: FACT. I respect what Matt Campbell has done at Iowa State and the Cyclones have a lot of talent coming back, led by Breece Hall and Brock Purdy, but something tells me that preseason expectations are going to get them. Iowa State hasn’t been in this situation before as a top 10 team expected to win double-digit games.

Meanwhile, everyone overlooks Iowa a bit because of questions about quarterback Spencer Petras, but this team will run the ball down teams' throats. Tyler Goodson should have a big year at running back behind an offensive line that is seven deep and this defense will keep some teams at bay.

The two teams play a week after Iowa plays Indiana, so that could be an issue, while Iowa State gets the Hawkeyes following Northern Iowa. But I’m predicting a victory for the Hawkeyes here.