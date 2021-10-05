Fact or Fiction: Georgia will be able to flip five-star Travis Hunter

Rivals national recruiting director Adam Gorney along with Blayne Gilmer from UGASports.com, Ryan Young of TrojanSports.com and Corey Bender from GatorsTerritory.com tackle three topics and determine whether they believe each statement is FACT or FICTION.

1. Georgia will be able to flip five-star Travis Hunter.

Travis Hunter (Nick Lucero/Rivals.com)

Gorney’s take: FACT. Georgia can get anybody, committed or uncommitted, an in-state prospect or from across the country. That’s how good coach Kirby Smart and his staff are at recruiting top players. Travis Hunter has said all the right things since his commitment to Florida State and even after the Seminoles have struggled to start the season. But he visited Georgia over the weekend and the coaching staff continues to make him a huge priority. The Bulldogs are not done trying to flip him. Gilmer’s take: FICTION. One visit is a long way off from a flip. However, visiting for a noon kickoff literally just hours after fracturing your ankle, that would suggest that the interest in Georgia is strong enough to go the extra mile. Hunter has deep ties to Florida State, so Georgia has a large mountain to climb, but it did get a good foothold in that climb on Saturday.

*****

2. Florida will be able to hang on to the commitment of four-star DB Julian Humphrey.

Julian Humphrey (Nick Lucero/Rivals.com)

Gorney’s take: FACT. Georgia is making a serious run at Julian Humphrey and his visit this past weekend could have only helped seeing the defense be so dominant against an improving Arkansas team. Texas A&M is going to get a shot as well and that’s the closest to home for the Houston (Texas) Clear Lake standout. Florida still has him committed and that’s great news for the Gators. Humphrey is saying the right things for Gators fans. Bender’s take: FACT. UF fans have been through this before after many believed Humphrey was going to flip to Texas A&M over the summer. It's worth noting the Rivals100 cornerback visited Alabama and LSU as well, but the Gators weathered the storm there too. There is no doubt Humphrey is heavily considering the Bulldogs following an eye-opening official visit in Athens, but until I hear otherwise, I'm sticking with the Gators here. Humphrey had a blast while in town for the Alabama game and continues to recruit on behalf of the Gators.

*****

3. Mykel Williams is being pursued by Georgia, but USC will still keep his commitment and sign him.

Mykel Williams (Chad Simmons / Rivals.com)