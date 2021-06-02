Fact or Fiction: Georgia's Kirby Smart has to win it all this year

1. Kirby Smart needs to win it all this year.

Farrell’s take: FACT. OK Kirby, this is it. Clemson and Alabama are replacing key weapons, including quarterbacks, and Ohio State is doing the same. Oklahoma has a ton of talent, but with the addition of players like Derrion Kendrick and Tykee Smith in the defensive backfield, the UGA defense is absolutely loaded. And throw in tight end Arik Gilbert and his Kyle Pitts-like potential and the offense is as explosive as it’s been. The only problem? You gotta win it now. With the transfer additions, UGA becomes the clear favorite to win the national title, in my opinion, and it’s time that the on-the-field results reflect the off-the-field recruiting. Getting to the title game and almost beating Alabama was nice, but in 2021 this is the year UGA has to take it all. No pressure.

2. Dan Mullen will be the Florida coach through 2026.

Farrell’s take: FICTION. Mullen just signed an extension at Florida going through 2026, which is ironic because I was just answering questions on radio shows and podcasts about his commitment to college football. I think he loves to coach, but I’m not sure he loves to recruit and the transfer portal and the Name, Image, Likeness rule make college football that much more complicated. Mullen was rumored to be in the running for some NFL jobs this off-season and has made some comments that make you think he could be eyeing the NFL, so I don’t see him staying in Gainesville until 2026.

3. Zach Charbonnet is the answer for UCLA at running back.

