UGASports - Fact or Fiction: DT Maason Smith will end up at Georgia

Fact or Fiction: DT Maason Smith will end up at Georgia
National recruiting director Mike Farrell and national recruiting analyst Adam Gorney tackle three topics daily and determine whether they believe the statements or not.
1. DT Maason Smith will end up at UGA.
Farrell’s take: FICTION. There is a lot of momentum here for UGA with the LSU chatter around NCAA sanctions regarding sexual assault, but I still believe Smith stays in state. People don’t understand how hard it is and how much pressure is on kids from Louisiana to stay home, and Smith can be an instant difference-maker for his home-state school. That’s hard to beat. It will be close, but I still have LSU.
Gorney’s take: FICTION. I would not be surprised if Smith ends up at Georgia one bit. The situation at LSU is something he is watching very closely, and the Bulldogs are ramping up their efforts with Smith and they feel like they have a real shot to get him. But I’m going to side with history here. Every No. 1 player in the state of Louisiana – dating back to Landon Collins in 2012 – has signed with the Tigers. Through the good and the bad, kids from that state just go to LSU.
2. Oklahoma has the edge for Emeka Egbuka after his weekend visit.
Farrell’s take: FACT. This comes down to Oklahoma and Washington, and Ohio State has fallen off here. He apparently loved his visit to Norman and feels he fits in well with that offense. I expect him to land with the Sooners, which would be huge for Lincoln Riley and company.
Gorney’s take: FACT. I am so torn on this one because Ohio State has been the frontrunner for so long, but maybe it’s only because Egbuka had not visited Oklahoma yet. He reportedly had a great time in Norman, which included a throwing session with five-star quarterback commit Caleb Williams. The thinking was that Egbuka was going to wait until February to make his decision, but shortly after his trip to Norman he’s moved things up and is now ready to decide? I have to think the Sooners have an edge now.
3. USC should make the playoff if it goes undefeated.
Farrell’s take: FICTION. This may not make any sense, because I think the Buckeyes should make the playoff and they may end up playing fewer games than USC in a weak conference, but based on roster talent alone I would pick Ohio State over USC. Where it will get interesting is if Clemson loses to Notre Dame a second time and Alabama blows out Florida. Then do you take a one-loss Texas A&M or USC? I’d still take the Aggies. Sorry USC fans. There is not one good team on your schedule.
Gorney’s take: FACT. Should? Yes. Will? I just don’t see a path where it’s possible. If that scenario plays out, where Notre Dame beats Clemson and Alabama destroys Florida, then we still have Texas A&M and we have the Big 12 champion – with Iowa State and Oklahoma – Nos. 7 and 11, respectively, in the College Football Playoff rankings right now. There are just way too many roadblocks for USC, which is unfortunate because I believe they do deserve to be included if that scenario plays out. After a slow start, the Trojans have looked phenomenal the last couple weeks.