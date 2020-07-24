UGASports - Fact or Fiction: Deion Colzie won’t end up at Georgia

1. Deion Colzie won’t end up at Georgia.

Farrell's take: FACT. When Deion Colzie decommitted from Notre Dame everyone expected he'd stay close to home and play for Kirby Smart and Georgia. However, he recently mentioned Tennessee, Florida and Alabama as schools that will be in his next cut. And Auburn could be in there as well. But what about Georgia? I'm not sure as the Dawgs don't appear to be pushing that hard. Right now there is more buzz about the Gators and the Tigers than anyone else, which is surprising based on what we thought months ago. Gorney's take: FACT. Colzie's statement that Tennessee, Florida and Alabama would make the cut was telling for a few reasons and the sense I'm getting is that Georgia has some other wide receiver targets higher on the list. Missing on Marcus Burke hurt, but the Bulldogs are not giving up on him just yet. Other names to watch include Malcolm Johnson and Jayden Thomas and if UGA loads up with those guys, there might not be space for Colzie, who plays down the road at Athens Academy. I wouldn't count out the Bulldogs, but I don't think he ends up at UGA.

2. Miami rumors around Jason Marshall have legs.

Farrell's take: FICTION. These rumors started the day after James Williams committed to The U and I expect more rumors regarding South Florida recruits and the Canes to surface. But I dug around on this one and everyone seems to feel Florida is still the school to beat with Alabama the biggest threat. Yes he could surprise and end up at Miami, but I don't think he will. Gorney's take: FICTION. I'm not counting Miami out for any South Florida prospects seeing that the Canes kept Williams away from Georgia, where he had visited a dozen times. Miami could be a major sleeper in the ACC this season because D'Eriq King is a game-changer at quarterback and the defense should be fantastic. That could sway Marshall, who has Florida and Alabama at the top now, along with others from the talent-rich area.

3. Jaylen Waddle is better than Devonta Smith.

Jaylen Waddle (AP)

Farrell's take: FACT. What a fun debate to have if you're an Alabama fan. Which elite future first-round wide receiver is better? Last year it was Henry Ruggs and Jerry Jeudy being debated and now it's Jaylen Waddle and Devonta Smith. Smith might have better numbers now, but Waddle's return ability gives him the slight edge to me. But in my recent Madden-like ratings I have them both a 96 rating. It's that close. Gorney's take: FICTION. In an offense with Jeudy and Ruggs, Smith still totaled 68 catches for 1,256 yards and 14 touchdowns. He might be the best overall receiver in college football this season and while Waddle is good, Smith is the main man in Alabama's offense. Waddle's numbers actually dipped slightly last season and Smith had more TD catches last year (14) than Waddle has in two seasons (13). Waddle is great but Smith is even better.