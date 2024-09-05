Rivals national recruiting analyst Sam Spiegelman is joined by Ryan Young of TrojanSports.com , Jed May of UGASports.com and Caleb Jones of AuburnSports.com to tackle three topics and determine whether they believe each statement is FACT or FICTION.

Young: FACT. It can only help. In talking with a number of top targets over this past year, the recurring refrain was that they liked USC's new defensive coaches and the vision, but they wanted to see it in action, have something tangible to know what it would look like. Well, most of the college football world saw their performance Sunday. That was such a valuable spotlight for this program, especially with the way the defense played.

Immediately after the game, Jahkeem Stewart, the No. 1 overall prospect in the 2026 Rivals250, was engaging publicly with a USC staffer on Twitter. Bryce Perry-Wright, a top-50 prospect and four-star defensive tackle, tweeted an emoji. Recruits noticed the same as the rest of the college football world noticed.

It's impossible to quantify in the immediate aftermath what exact impact it will have, but absolutely it helps as they try to close out this 2025 class and then build momentum for 2026. Stewart seems like a big one, though, as he's looking highly at both LSU and USC and was at the game.

Spiegelman: FACT. Lincoln Riley made home-run hires bringing in D'Anton Lynn from UCLA to oversee the defense, tabbing Eric Henderson to coach the defensive line and Doug Belk in the secondary. We saw an offseason's worth of preparation – and so did several key recruits such as Stewart and Shamar Arnoux's father, as well as a national audience.

One game isn't going to alter the mind of a recruit or a parent; a season will. This staff is making in-roads in key recruiting states like Georgia, Texas and California. More signature wins on this Big Ten schedule will give plenty of fuel to top defensive targets down the road – Stewart and other notable defensive targets such as Joseph Mbatachou.