In an interview that you will only find on UGASports, Kirk Herbstreit of ESPN's College GameDay breaks down the Georgia at Alabama game.

He and Jim Donnan look at all the angles.

- Jalen Milroe versus Carson Beck

- Kirby Smart vs. Kalen DeBoer

- Georgia's passing game versus the Alabama secondary

- Alabama's explosive offense versus Georgia's stingy defense

Herbstreit talks about the other national contenders, the Tennessee Volunteers, changes coming to College Gameday, and much, much more.

It's 34 minutes of insight and analysis.



