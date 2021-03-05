With the annual in-person NFL Combine a no-go due to the ongoing Covid-19 Pandemic, prospective NFL draft picks are having to seek out other means to impress the league’s 32 teams.

That’s just what former Georgia cornerback Eric Stokes did Friday at former NFL wide receiver Brandon Marshall’s House of Athletes training facility, when he posted some numbers certain to catch the attention of NFL teams.

The former high school track star turned in an unofficial time of 4.25 in the 40-yard dash, just off John Ross’ NFL Combine record of 4.22.

“I love it. A 4.25 is definitely impressive,” former Bulldog Aaron Davis said. “That’s all-time impressive to be honest, but If I were to say I’m shocked? I really wouldn't be. Now, I don’t know if I said a 4.2, but I would have said a 4.3 guaranteed, at least 4.3.”

Davis should know.

He and Stokes were teammates at Georgia in 2017, Davis’ senior year and the first for the former Eastside High standout.

“He’s been one of the fastest cats since he stepped foot on campus,” Davis said. “We’d have conditioning, and conditioning we’d run sprints, he was a monster keeping up with him.”