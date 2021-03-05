Eric Stokes posts a stunning 40-yard dash time
With the annual in-person NFL Combine a no-go due to the ongoing Covid-19 Pandemic, prospective NFL draft picks are having to seek out other means to impress the league’s 32 teams.
That’s just what former Georgia cornerback Eric Stokes did Friday at former NFL wide receiver Brandon Marshall’s House of Athletes training facility, when he posted some numbers certain to catch the attention of NFL teams.
The former high school track star turned in an unofficial time of 4.25 in the 40-yard dash, just off John Ross’ NFL Combine record of 4.22.
“I love it. A 4.25 is definitely impressive,” former Bulldog Aaron Davis said. “That’s all-time impressive to be honest, but If I were to say I’m shocked? I really wouldn't be. Now, I don’t know if I said a 4.2, but I would have said a 4.3 guaranteed, at least 4.3.”
Davis should know.
He and Stokes were teammates at Georgia in 2017, Davis’ senior year and the first for the former Eastside High standout.
“He’s been one of the fastest cats since he stepped foot on campus,” Davis said. “We’d have conditioning, and conditioning we’d run sprints, he was a monster keeping up with him.”
#Georgia CB Eric Stokes just ran a 4.25 (Unofficially)— Gridiron Drive 🏈 (@GridironDrives) March 5, 2021
If accurate it would be the 3rd fastest 40 yd dash time ever💨
Below is a video (no sound)#NFL #NFLDraft #NFLCombine #HOACombine pic.twitter.com/6lnPdaeIad
Stokes’ big day was not limited to his 40-time.
He also reportedly posted a broad jump of 11'-0", to go along with a vertical jump of 41 inches.
A first-team All-SEC selection, Stokes topped the Bulldogs with four interceptions, to go along with 20 tackles. Two of his interceptions went for scores.
“I don’t see any balls going over the top of his head,” Davis said. “I don’t see any guys two or three yards past him. That right there just tells you this guy is pretty fast. I’m not surprised to see Stokes post that time. I’m glad for him.”
According to Pro Football Focus, Stokes posted a career overall grade of 90.5 with a career coverage grade of 90.1.
Opposing quarterbacks completed just 50 percent of their passes against him. He finished his Bulldog career with 21 pass breakups.