Energy makes the difference for the Bulldogs

While the play on the court wasn’t quite what Tom Crean was hoping for, Georgia’s energy was enough to carry the Bulldogs to a 58-51 win in Tuesday night’s season-opener over visiting Florida International.

“I thought that really, really went well, because I’m always worried about legs,” Crean said. “Our guys are learning. It’s going to take a while with the chemistry and rotations. We still do not understand all the game plan aspects that you’ve got to have night in and night out, but to play that hard and that intense … our crowd really helped us. We’ll get better from that.”

The numbers bore Crean out.

Georgia only shot 35.9 percent (20 of 57) for the game after converting just 28.6 percent (8 of 28) in the first half. Fifteen turnovers did not do any favors for the Bulldogs, who outrebounded the Panthers 46-36.

But in the energy department, Georgia had plenty to spare, and used a late spurt to outscore FIU 8-3 over the final 3:13 to finish off the seven-point win.

“I just think our team did a really good job of coming together defensively,” Gonzaga transfer Aaron Cook said. “That’s really what got our energy going and ultimately got us going on offense.”

Cook's performance on the court that helped carry the Bulldogs to Tuesday’s win.

Cook led the Bulldogs with a team-high 10 points and eight assists, with Kario Oquendo, Braelen Bridges and Jaxon Etter chipping in with nine.

“They’re going to get better at that (shooting). Every team I ever had has. This team is going to be able to shoot the ball,” Crean said. “It’s just a matter of having a couple of good nights. It will come, but they are making improvements in every area.”