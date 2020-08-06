Elite LB Smael Mondon opens up about his recruitment
DALLAS, Ga. — Paulding County High All-American linebacker Smael Mondon has a lot of eyes on him. He started school this week, he is set to graduate in December, he is handling recruiting with the ...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news