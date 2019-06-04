Class of 2021 Florida defensive back James Williams is one of the country's top players, regardless of position. So it only makes sense that schools around the country are already lining up to get him on campus. Recently, Williams made the trek north over Memorial Day weekend to check out Clemson and Georgia on back-to-back days. Rivals.com caught up with Williams to talk about the trips as well as his other plans for summer visits.

"I took visits to Georgia and Clemson over Memorial Day weekend. Those were my two big visits I wanted to take."

Clemson: "Clemson is a good school and it was a great visit. I experienced a lot of things, not only on the field but off the field as well. I learned about how they come together as a family. They were preaching about that a lot."

Potential fit in Clemson defense: "They said that I have potential to be a starter as soon as I come in as long as I do my job on and off the field. They have had big safeties like me before so I know that I can fit in well there. They have a specific plan for how they recruit guys and they told me they see me fitting in well with them"

Success of defense in recent year: "I do a lot of research and look at rosters and look at the guys that are in the NFL and where they come from. Clemson has had a lot of defensive guys drafted over the past few years. I also look at the coach's background and see what their history is of developing guys."

Stable coaching staff: "They're loyal to the school. It's not just about the football team or their job. They love Clemson because they have had chances to go to other places."

Florida to Clemson connection: "They have a few guys from Florida up there already and I never get homesick or anything like that. I just wanna ball."

Georgia: "Georgia felt great. They're telling me they have a particular plan and a role for me in their scheme and like what they do on defense, how they run their safties and let them make plays and stuff like that. It would be a blessing to play on an SEC defense because that's where some of the best players in the country are."

Kirby Smart's message: "He really likes my ball skills and my football IQ and instincts, both in the game and then looking at plays and diagnosing stuff off of it."

Biggest things that stood out: "Brothers. It's really a brotherhood up there. A lot of people come from Miami, go up there and ball and be quiet and stay humble. I know Divaad Wilson, Tyrique Stevenson and Tyson Campbell. They like the brotherly love and the overall bond of the program."

Other summer visits: "Florida, Ohio State, Penn State, Alabama, Tennessee."