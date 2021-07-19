Ed Orgeron on Arik Gilbert, his quarterbacks and more

Ed Orgeron's gravelly voice filled the room on the first day of SEC Media Days on Monday.

LSU's head coach spoke second in Hoover, following Florida's Dan Mullen and preceding South Carolina head coach Shane Beamer. Offensive lineman Austin Deculus and corner Derek Stingley Jr. followed their head coach.

Here are some highlights from the Tigers in Hoover.

You're talking about (defensive coordinator) Daronte Jones and how he's going to be able to help your defensive backfield. Schematically, what are some of the things you all are going to improve on in order to get your defensive backfield better prepared this season? I know you've all got the talent for sure.

ORGERON: "We have to eliminate explosive plays. Too many explosive plays, too many missed assignments. Too many busts. Too many receivers running down the field free, and we played a lot of man and a lot of combination of man, stuff like that. Some of it was simple. Some of it was too complicated.

"We're going to simplify stuff. We want our players to have their cleats in the grass. We're going to play a lot more zone. They're not going to be switching off this level, switching off that level. We want our guys to play, keep the ball in front of us, and make plays."

You talked about the new coaches. What we're hearing is the chemistry really is good between the new coaches and the players, and nothing against last year's coaches, but the chemistry seemed to be off last year. Can you speak a little bit more to that, how these coaches are adapting to the players?

ORGERON: "I'm glad they're saying that. That's the reason I hired those guys. And I did my research. I called people that knew them. I wanted to know how they interacted with the players. I called some of the ex-players that they coached; I said, 'Tell me how he is on a daily basis.' Everybody can be one way in an interview, but I want to know how they're going to be every day.

"I did my research on these guys, and they match everything the ex-players told me, the ex-coaches told me, and the knowledge they have.

"The one thing I'm very impressed with—because they're young coaches, they've never been coordinators—their ability to lead. They're tremendous leaders. They're in the office early in the morning. They're very well organized. Sometimes, when it's your first time, you don't know how well organized you have to be or the work you have to put in. These guys are A-plus in that area."

You mentioned going back to the offense from two years ago, the Joey Burrow offense. The two quarterback candidates you have—there may be more than two, but of the quarterbacks you have, are they equally adroit at running that? How has that worked out in practice for you?

ORGERON: "I don't know if we're going to see another Joe Burrow. I hope we do. I can't wait to see him. I hope that Max (Johnson), Myles (Brennan), or Garrett (Nussmeier) becomes like that.

"But the type of offense we're going to run, the style of offense of 2019, the type of checks that we had, the type of protections, that's the stuff I'm talking about now.

"Whether or not Max, Myles, or Garrett can run it like Joe, I'm not expecting that, but I want to see the same type of plays, I want to see the same type of adjustments that were so successful for us.

"Now, that doesn't mean that's the only thing we're going to run. But that's going to be the basis of our offense, which is a spread offense, which we learned under Joe Brady."

Did you think you guys had a chance to keep Arik Gilbert as you looked at his options? What do you see for him at Georgia as they're looking for a wide receiver?

ORGERON: We wish him the best. He's an outstanding young man. Mama is a great lady. I think he's going to be an All-Pro tight end, All-American, has a chance to be a first round draft choice.



