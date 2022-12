Football isn't just a game to Joshua Miller.

The 2023 offensive lineman from Virginia lost his father, N'Grade Miller, over three years ago. He realized he had to grow up faster and change his mentality toward life and the game.

Now, with his father looking down on him, Miller is set to sign with Georgia and begin his career with the defending national champions.

"I think the most important thing that my dad would probably tell me would be to know what you’re there for, take care of business first, and don’t act a fool. Act like you’ve been somewhere before," Miller said.