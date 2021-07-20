The name Bobo is one the Bulldog faithful know quite well.

Mike Bobo has been a key part of many memorable moments over the years for Georgia. Bobo served the Dawgs as a quarterback, an assistant coach, and an offensive coordinator. Now, Mike might be serving in a new role in association with the Georgia program. That role could potentially be as the parent of a Georgia Bulldog player.

Drew Bobo is starting to wind down his recruitment and decision-making process.