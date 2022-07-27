Four-star Class of 2024 wide receiver Dre'lon Miller received an offer from the University of Georgia football program on Monday. The offer came on an unofficial visit, a trip in which Miller solely traveled from Silsbee, Texas, to Athens, Georgia. There were no other college stops. Miller came from The Lonestar State to The Peach State just to learn about the Georgia Bulldogs.

UGASports caught up with Miller afterward to recap the visit.