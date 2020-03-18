Donovan Edwards pumps the brakes
There has been a lot of focus on the recruitment of West Bloomfield (Mich.) running back Donovan Edwards in the last month, but the Rivals100 running back is in no rush to conclude his process.“I’m...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news