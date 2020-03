UGASports.com is bringing you a second weekly podcast: Donnan & Dayne. Coach Jim Donnan joins Dayne Young to offer his insight and expertise from the perspective of a former head coach.

On this episode, they discuss how football players and coaches are adjusting to a disrupted spring in terms of health, academics, and football. They also discuss Todd Gurley to the Atlanta Falcons, Thomas Davis to Washington, and Ben Watson's retirement.