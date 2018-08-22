ATLANTA - Longtime Georgia commit Dominick Blaylock is a man of few words, but he's been putting his voice to use on behalf of the Bulldogs with two of the most talented players in the nation.

"The main people I've recruited have been Chris Hinton and Myles Hinton," Blaylock said. "Hopefully, they'll look at Georgia and take a couple of visits. Really, it's just been them."

The nation's No. 51 overall player isn't pulling any punches when pitching the Greater Atlanta Christian stars.

"Usually, I just say 'Georgia is home' to both him and Myles," Blaylock said. "You don't want to be too far from your mom or anything. You want to stay close."

As for his own recruitment, the Walton senior has seen the pitches from elsewhere die down as he maintains his 'thanks but no thanks' attitude toward other staffs.

"Hearing from other teams has kind of cut down a little bit, because I'm firmly committed to Georgia," Blaylock said. "Probably the main one I hear from now is Clemson. I still hear a little bit from Auburn, too."

Georgia coaches are not relenting, however.

"[Cortez Hankton] is a great coach, and he keeps up with me everyday," Blaylock said. "I'm just lucky he's joined Georgia as the receivers coach. He's a great guy. In fact, all the coaches pretty much text everyday, so I'm always in touch with them."

Looking ahead, Blaylock is now considering his official visits and when he'll return to Athens.

"I'll probably be up there in the first couple of games," he said. "I'm not sure on other official visits yet. I don't know when I'm going to see Georgia for my official, either."

