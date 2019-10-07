PAT’s WEEKLY STAT (you likely won’t see anywhere else—and, there’s probably a good reason why): Glancing over the final statistics of Georgia’s 43-14 victory over Tennessee, the first thing to jump out at me was the fact that, although the Volunteers gained 343 total yards, they only scored 14 points, keeping with this season’s trend that the Bulldogs are making their opposition “work” for the points they score.

I've referred before to my opinion of perhaps the most telling “defensive” team statistic in all of college football. It's not entirely the result of a defense’s performance. YPP, or yards per point, or how many yards a team yields for every point it allows.

Unlike any other defensive statistic, Defensive YPP could be defined as, simply, how hard a team makes its opposition work to score points. It's a measurement more telling than Total Defense and Scoring Defense but, virtually, a combination of the two, and a "defensive" statistic for which the team’s offense and special teams share in the accountability.

Something else I appreciate about the yards-per-point calculation is that schedule difficulty really isn't a factor. Whether a team plays Notre Dame or Murray State, in theory, the yards allowed-to-points allowed ratio should be more or less the same when facing either opponent.

Considering Georgia has allowed 1,393 total yards and 54 points through five games this season, the Bulldogs’ Defensive YPP is currently 25.80, which is the 7th-best in the FBS (the average ratio for entire FBS is 14.49):