After missing the entire season with a torn ACL, no doubt many were surprised to see Divaad Wilson on the field for Georgia in the Sugar Bowl against Texas.

But thanks to the new NCAA rule that allows players to take part in four games and keep their redshirt, the opportunity presented itself to get Wilson his first taste of collegiate action.

Although Wilson’s presence could not help the Bulldogs claim a victory over the Longhorns, getting to dip his toe on the field should help his confidence and have him ready to go once spring practice ultimately gets underway in March.

“That was the plan, for me to get in early,” Wilson said. “It wasn’t the plan for me to stay in the whole game, but just to get in and get my feet wet.”

Wilson finished the game with four tackles and recorded a pass breakup after taking over at Star for Tyrique McGhee, who came out with an early injury.

“We thought with a 30-day window that if we’re going to get to where we want to go as a program, as a football team, we’ve got to get bigger at the nickel star,” Smart said. “We’ve got to get more athletic and be able to play heavier guys, 200 pounds.”

Wilson fits that description.

At 6-foot-1 and 193 pounds, the former four-star performer tore his ACL and MCL during Georgia’s third day of spring practice last March.

His recovery went well, and according to Wilson, finally cleared to resume play in early November prior to Georgia’s game against Auburn.

However, Wilson would have to wait before he got on the field.

“I was ready, but the coaches know more than me,” said Wilson. “But after the SEC Championship, that’s when they started moving me more and more toward the game plan.”

Smart said Wilson impressed him with the way he handled his situation.

“I give the kid a lot of credit, he’s been frustrated, and he wanted to play,” said Smart. “He had the ACL injury in the spring, and we thought he was going to be a really good player.”

That’s still the thought.

McGhee returns for his senior year, but Georgia and it’s yet-to-be-named defensive backs coach will be looking for some depth and Wilson appears ready to fill that void.

“I just had to show that I could move around and compete with others in practice,” Wilson said. “Practice is what’s gotten me ready to play.”