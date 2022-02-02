Dillon Bell signs with Georgia

Bell is a three-time state champion wide receiver from Texas. A native of Houston, Bell's signing with Georgia makes for consecutive recruiting classes that UGA has landed a receiver with Texas roots. National championship game hero AD Mitchell played the majority of his high school ball in Texas. In addition to making that big catch against the Crimson Tide, Mitchell helped the program in recruiting as well.

Bell spent a good amount of time with Mitchell on a visit in July of 2021 and would commit to Georgia shortly after on August 2.

Bell is the fourth wideout to sign with Georgia in the Class of 2022. Bell joins De'Nylon Morrissette, Cole Speer, and CJ Smith as incoming receivers for the 2022 season.

Bell was is a versatile athlete with a strong build. In his career at Kinkaid School, Bell was highly productive as both a runner and a receiver. The 6-foot-2 200 pound athlete rushed for 1,746 yards and 39 touchdowns and had 1,344 yards and 17 touchdowns receiving. In Bell's senior season he tallied north of 650 rushing yards and receiving yards.