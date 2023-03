Devin Carter is one of the most gifted receivers in the Class of 2026 and already holds an offer from the Georgia Bulldogs. Carter burst onto the scene as a freshman in 2022. He made a big impact and had several key receptions in his first season of varsity action for GHSA powerhouse Cedar Grove.

Given that he's a talented in-state prospect, Georgia receivers coach Bryan McClendon started his recruitment early. Georgia offered Carter back in November. Now, the Dawgs are set to host him on a visit the weekend of March 25. Carter is looking forward to building on what has already been a solid start to his recruitment with Georgia.