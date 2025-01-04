Advertisement
Published Jan 4, 2025
Condolences roll in for Sonny Smart
Anthony Dasher  •  UGASports
Editor

Sonny Smart, the father of Georgia head coach Kirby Smart, passed away in New Orleans Saturday morning at 12:15 a.m.

Below, UGASports has put together some of the condolences posted on social media that continue to pour in.

