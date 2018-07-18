As Greg McGarity was contemplating his next move after firing Mark Fox as Georgia''s basketball coach, he knew reaching deeper into the athletic department's financial coffers would be a must if he wanted to find the right man for the job.

That's just what happened.

According to an eight-page memorandum of understanding obtained through an open records request by UGASports, new head coach Tom Crean stands to make $3.65 million per year, providing he hits all his performance bonuses spelled out in the six-year deal.

Bonuses aside, Crean’s deal is worth a total of $3.2 million, including a base salary of $400,000 with $2.8 million listed as supplemental income. Crean can earn bones totaling $450,000.

Among the bonuses would be a $50,000 bonus for winning the SEC, $25,000 for winning the SEC Tournament and $25,000 for being named the SEC Coach of the Year.

Any NCAA Tournament bid will net Crean $25,000, $50,000 for a trip to the Sweet 16. Should Georgia reach a Final Four, Crean that number jumps to $125,000, $250,000 should the Bulldogs win the national title.

Crean can also earn $50,000 for being named the national coach of the year.

That’s not all.

The deal also includes a salary pool for his three assistants totaling $800,000, but not more than $900,000 without the permission of athletic director Greg McGarity.

According to earlier open record requests, Crean’s assistants – Amir Abdur-Rahim will make $300,000, Joe Scott $285,000 and Chad Dollar $270,000.

Buyout terms were also included.

If Crean were to leave Georgia for another college job after this season he would owe the school $8 million with that number dropping to $4.8 after four before decreasing each of the final three years to $3.6 million, $1.6 million to $800,000.

Should Georgia fire Crean without cause after one season he would receive $16 million, dropping down to $9.6 million after two, $7.2 million after three, $3.2 million after four and $1.6 million after five.