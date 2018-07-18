Detail of Tom Crean's contract released
As Greg McGarity was contemplating his next move after firing Mark Fox as Georgia''s basketball coach, he knew reaching deeper into the athletic department's financial coffers would be a must if he wanted to find the right man for the job.
That's just what happened.
According to an eight-page memorandum of understanding obtained through an open records request by UGASports, new head coach Tom Crean stands to make $3.65 million per year, providing he hits all his performance bonuses spelled out in the six-year deal.
Bonuses aside, Crean’s deal is worth a total of $3.2 million, including a base salary of $400,000 with $2.8 million listed as supplemental income. Crean can earn bones totaling $450,000.
Among the bonuses would be a $50,000 bonus for winning the SEC, $25,000 for winning the SEC Tournament and $25,000 for being named the SEC Coach of the Year.
Any NCAA Tournament bid will net Crean $25,000, $50,000 for a trip to the Sweet 16. Should Georgia reach a Final Four, Crean that number jumps to $125,000, $250,000 should the Bulldogs win the national title.
Crean can also earn $50,000 for being named the national coach of the year.
That’s not all.
The deal also includes a salary pool for his three assistants totaling $800,000, but not more than $900,000 without the permission of athletic director Greg McGarity.
According to earlier open record requests, Crean’s assistants – Amir Abdur-Rahim will make $300,000, Joe Scott $285,000 and Chad Dollar $270,000.
Buyout terms were also included.
If Crean were to leave Georgia for another college job after this season he would owe the school $8 million with that number dropping to $4.8 after four before decreasing each of the final three years to $3.6 million, $1.6 million to $800,000.
Should Georgia fire Crean without cause after one season he would receive $16 million, dropping down to $9.6 million after two, $7.2 million after three, $3.2 million after four and $1.6 million after five.