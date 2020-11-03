Jamaree Salyer knows what is like to be thrown into the fire due to an injury to a teammate.

Such was the case last year against South Carolina, when an injury on Georgia’s offensive line forced him into the lineup.

Staring at him across the line was star defensive tackle Javon Kinlaw, who went on to be a first-round pick of the San Francisco 49ers.

“It can be tough for those young guys,” Salyer said. “I get thrown into the fire against South Carolina and against the best defensive lineman in the conference. But it's all about being ready. It’s about the leaders showing confidence in the young guys, putting a plan together to go play.”

By now, you know the situation.

Recent injuries have the fifth-ranked Bulldogs (4-1) in somewhat of an uncertain situation, considering Georgia is expected to be without three defensive starters in Saturday’s game against eighth-ranked Florida.

Julian Rochester, who has started the past two games at defensive tackle, is out with an ACL injury, as is safety Richard LeCounte following Saturday night’s motorcycle accident. Nose guard Jordan Davis is questionable at best, after injuring his right elbow in the second quarter against Kentucky.

Although head coach Kirby Smart said the big junior is day-to-day and will be fitted with a brace, sources maintain that Davis is due to miss a few weeks with the injury.

However, if you think the injuries have members of Georgia’s defense feeling a little uncertain, that's not the case.

“We still have the confidence we’ve always had,” cornerback Tyson Campbell said. “It’s always been the next man up, and we believe in the talent we have on our team. We’re pretty confident heading into this game.”

Running back Zamir White echoed Campbell’s declaration.

“No doubt,” White said. “They know this week that they have to step up and do their part. They should be ready.”

The Bulldogs are expected to get some of their wounded back.

According to Smart, along with linebacker Quay Walker (undisclosed injury), he expects right guard Ben Cleveland (neck), defensive back Tyrique Stevenson (undisclosed injury), wide receiver George Pickens (pec), and running back Kenny McIntosh (knee) to be back on the field.

Smart admitted the defensive injuries are his biggest concern.

“You don’t have as many guys available, so it limits your availability and your ability to play more players. At the end of the day, we have a lot of guys that practice who don't get to play and now will get an opportunity,” Smart said. “Those guys work really hard for those opportunities. I look forward to seeing them play, to be honest with you. That's what they came to Georgia to do, to play in some of these big games.”

Assuming Davis is out, look for senior Devonte Wyatt to slide over to nose, with freshmen Warren Brinson, Jalen Carter and Nazir Stackhouse the two likeliest candidates to take over at tackle and play alongside defensive ends Malik Herring and Travon Walker.

Getting Cine back would be huge.

It's a lot easier to replace one starter than two, and in the case of who replaces LeCounte, that duty will fall to junior Christopher Smith, who has already seen extensive action this year.

“We feel like Chris has gotten a lot of experience. Chris works really hard in practice, and he is ready to play,” Smart said. “Tyrique Stevenson has worked back there, (Latavious) Brini has worked back there. We’ve had Major Burns work back there, so that’s what it looks like at safety.”