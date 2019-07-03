Despite commitment, UGA's Dell McGee hasn't changed toward MarShawn Lloyd
FRISCO, Texas - Rivals100 running back MarShawn Lloyd surprised the recruiting world with a commitment to South Carolina in late May.“It’s been amazing. It’s the SEC, and I think it’s the best plac...
Premium Content
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
- Members-only message boards
- Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
- Exclusive highlights and interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news