For anyone actually worried that Demetris Robertson might decide to move on after one year, either to another program or apply early for the NFL, allow the redshirt sophomore to put your mind at ease.

“Oh yeah, I’m coming back,” Robertson told UGASports.

His future with the Bulldogs wasn’t the only matter that the Savannah native addressed.

Remember those message board rumors that Robertson was somehow unhappy with his current role? Scratch that one, too.

“Really, my role coming in, me and Coach (Kirby) Smart talked about it, we talked about it long before I got accepted into school,” Robertson said. “We talked about what I was going to do and that was to keep learning the offense and work my butt off to get on special teams, things like that.”

Nothing was promised to Robertson, and that suited the former five-star performer just fine.

No, it wasn’t the season that most media and fans predicted.

After earning Freshman All-American honors his freshman season at Cal when he caught 50 passes for 767 yards and seven touchdowns, it was naturally assumed that Robertson would be able to pick right up where he left off with the Bulldogs.

Not quite.

Robertson flashed his athleticism in the season-opener against Austin Peay when he scored on a 72-yard jet sweep, but other than a 23-yard run against Middle Tennessee, did not have near the offensive impact most predicted that he would after failing to catch a single pass.

Instead, Robertson spent the year on Georgia’s second unit while teammates like Riley Ridley, Mecole Hardman, Jeremiah Holloman and Terry Godwin emerged as the Bulldogs’ top pass catchers.

“For me, it’s really just been learning the offense. This is the third offense I’ve had to learn,” Robertson said. “Plus, I wasn’t here over the summer to get my chemistry and work out with the guys.”

Robertson isn’t concerned.

“It’s going to come. I wasn’t frustrated about anything,” Robertson said. “I knew my role coming into the situation. I’m just happy for the team.”

Moving forward, the former Savannah Christian standout feels the off-season repetition will have ready to make a bigger impact next fall.

“I feel like for me, it’s just to keep playing, get more into the offense and working out more with the team,” he said. “It’s just all about me being prepared.”

Paul Maharry contributed to this report.