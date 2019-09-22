The way Kirby Smart tells it, his defense grew up a lot in Saturday night’s 23-17 win over No. 7 Notre Dame.

Considering the effort his unit had to put in when the Irish had the ball at their 48-yard line with two minutes left to play, it’s easy to see why he felt that way.

Plenty of time remained for the Irish to steal a win, but after picking up an initial first down, the Bulldog defense would persevere, ultimately stopping Notre Dame on fourth down when a desperation throw from quarterback Ian Book was knocked harmlessly to the ground.

“We just had to come out and execute and finish,” linebacker Tae Crowder said. “We just had to keep playing with heart.”

What might be surprising is how many of Georgia’s younger players were out on the field at the time.

Along with redshirt freshman Divaad Wilson, freshmen Nakobe Dean, Nolan Smith and Travon Walker were also on the field, playing integral roles for Georgia during its game-winning stop.