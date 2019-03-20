Depending on who you want to believe, Deandre Baker may or may not be a first-round pick when the NFL Draft gets underway April 25 in Nashville.

As for Baker, there’s absolutely no doubt in his mind when he’s going to hear his name called.

“Some people I know have dropped me out of the first round,” Baker said, after taking part in Wednesday’s Pro Day. “Some people got me high, some people have me low. We won’t know until April 25, but I just know my name will be called on the first day.”

It’s no wonder Baker remains confident.

Although Baker’s official time in the 40-yard dash at the NFL Combine (4.52) hardly qualifies as slow, the Miami native has started to see his name slide in the eyes of some draft prognosticators.

Wednesday, Baker was timed anywhere from 4.5 upward, although the former Bulldog said he was told a 4.4 someone keeping time.

“I just wanted to come out here and do the drills better than I did at the Combine. I think it was a better day. It’s been a hard process, but it’s been for better things,” Baker said. “They want to see your raw speed, your burst. But you’ve still got to put it together on the film. My film is undeniable. You can’t overlook what I did at Georgia.”

The fact Baker did not allow a single touchdown pass over the past two seasons certainly resonates with Bulldog head coach Kirby Smart.

“He’s going to be a great pro. He’s competitive, he’s physical, he runs well, he’s played in a system where he’s played multiple coverages,” Smart said. “We asked him to make a lot of checks. He’s going to be a really good pro player. At the end of the day, it’s not going to be the 40 time that measures his ability, it’s going to be his ability to break on the ball, make plays, and cover people, and that’s what he’s proven to be able to do.”

Atlanta Falcons GM Thomas Dimitroff was asked to give his take of the former Georgia star.

“Deandre had a really good day today. He’s obviously quick, fast, explosive, can run, and he can cover the field,” Dimitroff said. “He’s got very good range that way. He’s being reported as one of the best in the country in the draft, so it will be interesting to see how it plays out.”

Baker hopes to be in Nashville once the NFL Draft rolls around.

“I haven’t got the invite yet, but I definitely want to be in Nashville,” said Baker, who's anxious for the entire process finally to come to an end.

“No doubt. You feel excitement, but you also feel relief, knowing I’ve got the times out of the way and now I can just work on football drills,” Baker said. “But it’s also exciting, because the draft is coming up. That’s the biggest day of my life that I’ve been waiting on. I’m looking forward to that.”