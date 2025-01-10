Daylen Everette is back

Cornerback Daylen Everette announced on Friday that he will be back for his senior season next fall.

Everette has started all 28 games at corner for the Bulldogs over the past two seasons. Over the past two seasons he has amassed 100 total tackles, five tackles for loss, one sack, and four interceptions.

Three of those interceptions came in the two wins over Texas this year. Everette intercepted two passes in the victory in Austin and another in the SEC Championship Game.

Everette's return solidifies one corner spot for the Bulldogs. The other figures to be a competition between Daniel Harris, Ellis Robinson, and Demello Jones.