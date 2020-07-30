UGASports - Dawgs vs. Gamecocks for elite 2022 QB Gunner Stockton

The attention as a top recruit got to be too much for Tiger (Ga.) Rabun County quarterback Gunner Stockton to handle. Maybe it was just more than he wanted to handle.

But either way, he has made a big move in his recruitment.

He is only a junior, but schools from all over have been reaching out, asking for zoom calls, wanting him to spend time on the phone with him daily, and it just got to be too much to handle.

He is a very humble 2022 prospect who going to be in the initial Rivals100 that will be released later this year, so before September 1 rolls around when coaches will be allowed to ping his phone without limitations, he is ready to cut his list to two SEC foes that know each other very well and focus on those two moving forward.

Before naming Georgia and South Carolina as his top two, Stockton spent time making calls to numerous schools, like North Carolina and Ohio State among others to let those coaches know of his decision.

Stockton knows he may not be able to step foot on any college campus to get face-to-face time with coaches any time soon, so his early trips to Athens and Columbia paid off.

Each school has made their case and have lead to this battle between Kirby Smart and Will Muschamp.

There are multiple reasons why the in-state school is in this battle.

"The first time I met coach Smart, we hit it off," said Stockton. "It’s easy to talk to him, and I feel his confidence in me. He is intense, and I love that. He told me almost a year ago that it’s only a matter of time until Georgia wins a National Championship and somebody is going to be the quarterback. He then paused and said…..'Why not you?' It’s hard to forget that statement.

"The other thing that I love about Georgia is that they are Georgia. Most everyone I know is crazy about Georgia. Here in Rabun County for the last four years, we all pulled for Charlie Woerner. Charlie took me to a Georgia game when I was in sixth grade, and I know he loves Georgia and had a great experience.

"Coach Monken and I have spent a lot of time on the phone and zooming too. He is extremely knowledgeable, and I’m excited to watch him lead the offense this season. I know he’s a great man. I know he’s competitive. I realize that it’s unfair for me to expect our relationship to be at the same level as some other relationships because we haven’t been able to spend as much time in person one-on-one yet. I can tell that he is a great coach and that I would enjoy playing for him.

"One other reason why Georgia is in my top two is because I dreamed of playing and winning the game in Jacksonville for my late Grandfather. He had a heart attack and died at his tailgate after the Georgia vs. Florida game when I was seven years old."

The Gamecocks are looking to knock Georgia off the top spot in the SEC East and Stockton feels that could happen.

"I believe championships can be won in South Carolina. The facilities are in place, the support is there, and it’s ready to take off. It’s well documented the relationship that I have with the Shaw (Jaybo Shaw is Stockton's head coach) and Bobo family, but when I went to watch South Carolina practice, I found myself watching coach Muschamp more than anybody else. His energy was unreal, and you could see the players respond to him. Then, I met with him in his office and he was extremely easy to talk to. He believes in South Carolina and he wants to bring the fans a championship. I loved everything about who and what he stands for.

"As for Connor, he was my role model from an early age, and he still is. I hope and pray that I grow up to be the husband and father that he is. I watched him play almost every high school and college game. I dreamed of wearing 14 just like him and my dad.

"At the age of six or seven, coach (George) Bobo (Offensive coordinator Mike's father) showed me how to throw a football. He then talked my dad into making me into a QB instead of a LB. Now that I have built a relationship with coach Mike, I see the same qualities in him that I love about his dad. He is a family man that is competitive, loyal, and Christ like. You can’t ask for more than that."