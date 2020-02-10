HIALEAH, Fla. - Troy Stellato's performance at the Miami stop of the Rivals Camp Series earned the four-star wideout an invite to the summer's Five-Star Challenge.

That same work has been catching the eyes of programs across the nation, with nearly 40 schools having offered.

While the Cardinal Gibbons (Ft. Lauderdale, Florida) receiver only recently dropped a top six, he says it may be time to reconsider, thanks to the efforts of the Georgia Bulldogs.