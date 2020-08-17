It will be a meeting of old friends in the 2020 season opener, when Georgia travels to Arkansas. The Razorbacks are led by former offensive line coach Sam Pittman.

The announcement was made during Monday’s episode of the Paul Finebaum Show on the SEC Network.

Kickoff will take place on Sept. 26. Game time is TBA.

The rest of the schedule will be announced on the SEC Network tonight at 7 p.m. ET.

In his first year with Arkansas, Pittman, who served as Kirby Smart’s offensive line coach from 2016-2019, is taking over a Razorback program that finished 2-10 under former head coach Chad Morris.

The popular Pittman is responsible for recruiting many of Georgia’s current offensive linemen.

Next month’s meeting will be the first between the two schools since 2014, when the Bulldogs beat the Razorbacks in Little Rock, 45-32. Ironically, Pittman was Arkansas’ offensive line coach during that game.

Georgia holds a 14-10-3 advantage in the series.

Pittman is not the only familiar face.

Former Bulldog special teams coach Scott Fountain serves in the same capacity with the Razorbacks, who also brought over former Georgia assistant strength coaches Jamil Walker and Ed Ellis. Walker serves as the team’s head strength coach.

Former Bulldog Fernando Velasco serves as the team’s Director of Player Development, while former Bulldog staffer Patrick Doherty is an assistant quality control assistant.

On the field, Kendal Briles serves as the team’s offensive coordinator and returns one of the league’s better running backs in Rakeem Boyd, although the Razorbacks ranked next to last in the SEC last year in scoring offense, averaging just 21.4 points per game.

Arkansas also had its problems on defense, which will be the responsibility of former Missouri head coach Barry Odom.

The Razorbacks ranked last in both scoring and total defense last fall, giving up 36.8 points and 450 yards per game, respectively.