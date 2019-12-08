For the second time in as many years, Georgia is headed back to the Sugar Bowl, this time to take on Big 12 runner-up Baylor.

Kickoff is set for Jan. 1 at 8:45 p.m.

“This Sugar Bowl match-up is ideal for the Bowl and for New Orleans,” said Sugar Bowl CEO Jeff Hundley. “Not only do we get to welcome two top-seven teams, we get to renew an old friendship with Georgia, who was just here last year, and start a new one with Baylor as the Bears make their first Sugar Bowl trip in over 60 years. It’s going to be a special week for everyone involved.”

The matchup will be the fifth between the two schools. Georgia and Baylor last met in 1989, with the Bulldogs claiming a 15-3 win.

Baylor (11-2) fell in the Big 12 Championship to Oklahoma Saturday, 30-23. The Bears are making their first Sugar Bowl appearance since 1957.

For Georgia (11-2), it’s not only a chance to at least ease some of the pain from the team’s 37-10 loss to LSU in the SEC Championship, but also rectify last year’s sub-par effort in the Sugar Bowl that resulted in the Bulldogs' 28-21 loss to Texas

“I don’t think it’s going to be a problem,” said freshman Nakobe Dean, when asked if the Bulldogs risk feeling the same letdown as last year’s squad appeared to do.

“We’re going to play one way – and that’s hard,” Dean said.

Junior Demetris Robertson, who was part of last year’s team, agrees.

“For sure, we want to finish the season off strong,” he said. “We want to win for the seniors, those players who have worked so hard all season.”

Running back James Cook said the Bulldogs will be ready to get to work

“We’ll go back to practice and get ready,” Cook said. “We’re going to be prepared.”

