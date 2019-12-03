It’s easy to see why head coach Kirby Smart hasn’t wasted any getting caught up in the weekly College Football Playoff rankings.

They just haven’t mattered.

With a loss to South Carolina back on Oct. 12, the Bulldogs have played the past two months knowing they couldn’t afford another loss and still qualify for the playoffs.

So far, that approach has worked just fine.

Even when Georgia rose to No. 4 in the rankings after beating Missouri, Smart has brushed off any comment about the final four, knowing nothing matters if the Bulldogs don’t beat LSU in Saturday’s SEC Championship (4 p.m., CBS).

Nevertheless, when Saturday’s contest kicks off, the Bulldogs (11-1) will do so as the nation’s No. 4 team, according to the latest ranking released Tuesday night.

The top four remained the same for the second straight week.

Ohio State is No. 1, followed by LSU at No. 2 and Clemson at No. 3. Utah is No. 5, followed by Oklahoma at No. 6.

Alabama, meanwhile, fell all the way from No. 5 to No. 12, right behind Auburn at No. 11. Florida comes in at No. 9.

More to come.

College Football Playoff rankings

1. Ohio State

2. LSU

3. Clemson

4. Georgia

5. Utah

6. Oklahoma

7. Baylor

8. Wisconsin

9. Florida

10. Penn State

11 Auburn

12 Alabama

13 Oregon

14 Michigan

15 Notre Dame

16 Iowa

17 Memphis

18 Minnesota

19 Boise State

20 Cincinnati

21 Appalachian State

22 USC

23 Virginia

24 Navy

25 Oklahoma State