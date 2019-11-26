A close win over Texas A&M mattered not to the College Football Playoff committee, which kept Georgia as the nation’s No. 4 team for the third straight week.

Announced live on ESPN, the Bulldogs (10-1) remain behind top-ranked Ohio State, No. 2 LSU and No. 3 Clemson.

Alabama remains No. 5, followed by Utah at No. 6.

The Bulldogs, who still need to Georgia Tech Saturday (Noon, ABC) in the regular-season finale, will have a direct say in whether or not they advance to the playoffs for the second time in three years when they take on LSU in next week’s SEC Championship.

Win that and the Bulldogs would either play in Atlanta at the Peach Bowl or in Tempe, Arizona at the Fiesta Bowl in one of the two semifinal games.

Should Georgia lose in the SEC Championship, the Bulldogs would likely be headed to the Orange Bowl to face the highest remaining ranked team from the ACC.

The Sugar Bowl would still be a possibility, depending on the outcome of Saturday’s Iron Bowl between Auburn and Alabama. If the Crimson Tide win, Alabama would likely finish the year ranked ahead of Georgia, which put it in the Sugar Bowl against the highest-ranked team from the Big 12.