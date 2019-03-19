Georgia’s baseball team is starting to raise some eyebrows on the national scene.

After sweeping South Carolina in Columbia over the weekend, the Bulldogs saw significant jumps in the major polls, ranging from No. 5 to No. 11.

Tuesday’s 11-1 rout of Georgia State, the Bulldogs’ 10th-straight victory, continued the positive vibes.

“It’s a lot of confidence going around,” right fielder Riley King said. “Definitely this past weekend at South Carolina showed we’re the good team we know we are. Tonight, coming out here, putting some runs across. It’s a really good feeling. All of us are going out there knowing we can get the job done.”

Tuesday’s win was considerably easier for Georgia (19-2), which topped the Panthers (7-14) 6-3 last Tuesday in Atlanta.

After getting two quick runs in the second, the Bulldogs added three in the third and four more in the fourth, allowing Stricklin to give most of his starters an early night off.

“When you look out on the field in the ninth inning, we’re still a very good baseball team; we’ve got depth on this team,” head coach Scott Stricklin said. “I was encouraged, especially by the way we pitched and played defense. It was tough to get into a flow, but we drew 10 walks, hit some balls hard that didn’t fall for us, but bottom line, we put up 11 runs and played very well.”

Tim Elliott continued to excel as Georgia’s midweek starter.

The junior right-hander improved to 3-1 on the year, beating the Panthers for the second time in as many weeks. Last week in Atlanta, Elliott allowed just one hit and one unearned run in six innings to earn the victory, and Tuesday scattered three walks and three hits over five innings to pick up the win.

“I talked to Coach (Sean) Kenny about that before, asking if I’m facing these guys again, what do you want me to do? Elliott said. “He said just do the same thing; my stuff is better than theirs. We really didn’t change my approach at all.”

After Elliott left, the bullpen kept the score right there with Darryn Pasqua and Logan Moody tossing scoreless innings each before Adam Goodman gave up the Panthers’ lone run in the eighth. Freshman Jack Gowen closed out the game in the ninth by setting the Panthers down in order, including a couple of strikeouts.