Dawgs offer nearby DT Marlin Dean during junior day
With the likes of Jordan Davis (6-6, 330), Jalen Carter (6-4, 305), and Zion Logue (6-5, 295) dotting the future of Georgia's front seven, it's clear that Bulldogs defensive line coach Tray Scott is putting an emphasis on the big men in the trenches.
He may have found another one for the Class of 2021 in Elbert County's 6-foot-5, 265-pound defensive tackle Marlin Dean, who added an offer from the Bulldogs during Saturday's junior day.
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news