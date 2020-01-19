With the likes of Jordan Davis (6-6, 330), Jalen Carter (6-4, 305), and Zion Logue (6-5, 295) dotting the future of Georgia's front seven, it's clear that Bulldogs defensive line coach Tray Scott is putting an emphasis on the big men in the trenches.

He may have found another one for the Class of 2021 in Elbert County's 6-foot-5, 265-pound defensive tackle Marlin Dean, who added an offer from the Bulldogs during Saturday's junior day.